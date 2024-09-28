Crawley Town v Bolton Wanderers team news: No changes for Reds but only one keeper named

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 28th Sep 2024, 11:36 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2024, 12:29 BST
Ben Gladwin has picked his first team since taking over as interim head coach at the Broadfield Stadium.

The former Reds captain took over after Scott Lindsey was unveiled as MK Dons new head coach on Wednesday.

And Gladwin sees his side face Bolton Wanderers in his first game – and he has made no shocks in his selection.

The the two teams had near identical records so far this season both winning two, drawing one and losing three of their opening six games.

Reds lost 2-1 at Wrexham last week despite a brilliant display while Wanderers hammered Reading 5-2. In midweek Ian Evatt’s siide were thumped 5-1 by Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

Crawley have faced won one and lost one in their head-to-head with Bolton in League matches but did beat them in the League Cup 2-1 in 2012.

Gladwin made now changes from the side who dominated but lost at Wrexham last week. Only one keeper has been named with Eddie Beach injured.

Jojo Wollacott is the only keeper named for Crawley Town for their game against Bolton | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly FootballJojo Wollacott is the only keeper named for Crawley Town for their game against Bolton | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football
Bolton made one change from last Saturday with Kyle Dempsey coming in for Jay Matete.

Crawley line-up: Wollacott, Flint, Mullarkey, Mukena, Bragg, Williams, Kelly, Camara, Quitirna, Darcy, Swan. Subs: Barker Forster, Anderson, Roles, Adeyemo, Ibrahim, Hepburn-Murphy.

Bolton line-up: Baxter, Dacres-Cogley, Toal, Alemida Santos, Johnston, Schön, Thomason, Sheehan, Dempsey, Adeboyjo, Charles.

