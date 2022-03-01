Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic press conference: Everything John Yems and Lewis Young had to say ahead to the match

Crawley Town are currently on a run of four home games in 11 - and it continues when they host Oldham Athletic on Tuesday night (March21).

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 7:53 am

The run could not have started better when they beat League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

And now they face second-from-bottom Oldham before hosting Scunthorpe on Saturday and Bristol Rovers next Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

John Yems and newly-promoted Lewis Young spoke to the media on Monday about the game. You can watch the full press conference above where they talk about Oldham and Lee Bradbury's departure.

John Yems and Lewis Young in Monday's press conference

Have you seen? Revealed: How the League Two table would look if only injury-time goals counted - and where Crawley Town, Bradford City, Leyton Orient and Northampton Town would be

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

ScunthorpeBristol RoversLeague TwoNorthampton Town