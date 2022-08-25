Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reds grabbed all the headlines for knocking our Marco Silva’s Premier League side on Tuesday night, but the 28-year-old knows better than any that if success doesn’t follow those kind of results are a distant memory.

He has experienced a lot of highlights in Reds shirt, including being in the side that beat Leeds United 3-0 in the FA Cup in 2021.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Balagizi of Crawley Town celebrates with teammates Ashley Nadesan and Jack Powell after scoring their team's second goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match against Fulham at Broadfield Stadium. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

When asked where the Fulham game ranked in highlights of his Crawley Town career, Powell said: “There have been a lot of highs in my Crawley career, especially with some results and scalps we have had. It’s definitely right up there.

“But this has to have a knock-on effect of positivity moving forward for the rest of the season because these results can be quickly forgotten if we don;t go on and be successful from it.

"To be honest, I will probably forget it if we don’t have a successful season.

“If we don't have success in the league campaign or other areas I won’t be looking back thinking ‘but we beat Fulham’.

“Off the back of beating Leeds United we thought we could have done better that season but it was still a fairly positive season.

“[What we do] off the back of that result is what determines on how memorable that game will be.”

And Reds face Rochdale away on Saturday in what is already a big game in their season.

“The mood is positive after Tuesday night but we haven’t had long before we started preparing for Saturday’s game,” said the former West Ham youngster.

“Attention turns to that quite quickly.

"Obviously we enjoyed the game, the performance and the result and we will just take as many positives out of it as we can.

“But whether you win or lose a game there are always things you can learn from, so we have gone over that today and we will take it in to Saturday.

“It’s going to be a tough one, every one is in this league, especially at this stage of the season.

“People are still trying to find out what their best team is. Some teams will know that already but some are finding their feet.

“It’s an away game. We won’t have the backing we had on Tuesday night but I am sure there will be people making their way up there to give us the best support they can.