It’s been a horrendous season for Scunny as they’re cut adrift at the bottom of League Two and unless they turn themselves around quickly they look like they’ll be out of the Football League at the end of the season.

Having the least amount of goals scored and the most conceded in the league is a record that Scunthorpe have as they have shown very little promise this season.

Scunthorpe United maanager Keith Hill

However, one of their few good games came in the reverse fixture where The Iron beat Crawley 2-1 in one of their four wins.

It looks on paper like a straight forward Crawley win but that is never the case in League Two and although they’re playing the bottom side the Reds are in for a tough test.

Crawley have seen themselves beat teams high flying in the league but have often struggled against sides at the bottom of the table, as seen in the reverse fixture.

The Reds need to build up their consistency if they are to push on in League Two and need to be beating the sides around the bottom of the table.

Scunny have just one away win all season but the last time a side came to Crawley with that record the visitors came away with all three points so the Reds can’t be complacent.

It’ll certainly be a tricky one for Crawley against a side who need wins as soon as possible if they are to avoid relegation to the National League. Playing against sides fighting for their lives is never easy and Crawley will be prepared for a tough match.