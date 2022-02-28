Bradbury left the club to become manager of Eastleigh in the National League premier division.

And John Yems revealed first team coach and former player Young will step into the role at Monday's Oldham Athletic press conference.

The 32-year-old joined the Reds as a player in 2014 before joining the coaching staff in 2019.

And he cannot wait to get going in his new role with the current squad.

He said: "I have got to start with how much thanks I owe to Lee in my transition from playing to coaching and for helping build the squad that we have got.

"Lee will be the first to say that’s not the end of our journey, we will continue to build and see how we go over the last part of the season.

"We have eight weeks and 15 games and we will attack as we have done all season.

"We are trying to make this place a fortress again, it hasn’t been for a large part of this season but a big result on Saturday is something we want to build on.

And how excited is he for the getting the role? "Massively. It feels like only a couple of weeks ago I was out there playing. I have been fortunate enough to get the opportunity to coach and help out and now in a bit more prevalent role.

"The boys have been brilliant, they have really responded to me and not taken it as an ex-player playing with them. Hopefully they will continue to do that.

"This is a squad I would love to have played with but I am fortunate enough to work with them day in, day out and now we are just taking it game by game and we will see where we are at the end of the season."

Young also revealed what he would miss most about Bradbury. "Personality," he said.

"He is someone I could pick the phone up to at any time of the day and I hope that will stay the same.

"He’s been brilliant for us, and it’s not the end of the journey, we have to continue what he started to build."

Young also thanked Yems for what he has done for him. He said: "Massive amounts. I’ll be forever thankful for giving me the opportunity I have got. It’s now my time to give back and help him come Tuesday, come Saturday and for the rest of the season."