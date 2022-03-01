It was the second time in three games the Reds boss was dismissed after he was sent off after the final whistle against Hartlepool United.

This time it came just minutes towards the end after he was shown a yellow, which was immediately followed by a red for speaking out of turn to referee Alan Young.

And in his post match interview, Yems said the standard of refereeing has been below anything he has experienced - and it's hard to disagree with some strange decisions being given, not just in this match, but in previous matches at the People's Pension Stadium this season.

Yems said: "I have got to learn to keep my mouth shut.

"But I keep saying it, and I am not going to get myself in trouble because I am still waiting for the first ban. But the standard is absolutely below anything I have ever experienced. And it's week in, week out.

"And I should have listened, John [Sheridan], their manager said to me 'I don't know why you get involved with them'. How are you supposed to not get frustrated an annoyed. It's my livelihood.

John Yems after the 2-2 draw with Oldham Athletic

"We will be phoning the FA up. Someone has got to do something about it because someone is going to get hurt out there. I cant say much much more because we'll have to sell the club to pay the fines."

And on the performance Yems his shot themselves in the foot. The Reds went behind to a superb Hallam Hope finish before two goals in three minutes from in-form Ashley Nadesan gave Reds a 2-1 lead. But a 70th minute Christopher Missilou strike ensured a point for the visitors.

Yems said: "It was a battling game, tough conditions. Once again we shot ourselves in the foot.

"Did we look a bit tired? Yes but that's no excuse. We never lost, but it feels a like a loss. It's just so frustrating, we don't want to be a nearly team and today we were a nearly team.

"We stuck in the game and scored two goals and should have had a hatful. Credit to them, they hung in their. They are good side, well organised. From both parties, you would like the game done in a proper manner and that one wasn't."

Reds are at home again on Ssaturday when they host bottom side Scunthorpe United.