Crawley Town's League Two semi-final first leg match against MK Dons is sold out

With website issues, club staff have worked over time since Wednesday to sell the tickets. There have been queues outside the stadium every day since they went on sale.

And the club tweeted today: “WE'RE NOW SOLD OUT FOR MONDAY'S FIXTURE! Thank you all for your excellent support!”

Manager Scott Lindsey loved seeing the queues for tickets for this historic game. “That’s why we do that job. First off we want to be successful but we do it for these big moments. It was great seeing those queues, it was like the old days.

“Full credit to the staff behind the scenes, we have had the media guy, the secretary selling tickets and the staff behind the scenes has really mucked in. That’s a credit to this football club.”

Monday’s game at the Broadfield Stadium kicks of at 3pm and is live on Sky Sports. The second leg is at the Stadium MK is on Thursday, May 9, 8pm kick off.