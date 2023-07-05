Crawley Town's newest signing looking to excite fans with his speed and 'unpredictable' pieces of play

Crawley Town’s newest recruit says he loves to beat players with his speed and has some end product as well.

Harry Forster, 23, swapped National League Bromley for Crawley Town in a move which will see the forward play his football in League Two for the 23/24 season. The young winger’s pacey and skilful performances for National League side Bromley FC will certainly be a welcome sight to Crawley fans, with Forster himself saying he hopes to ‘get the fans off their seats’ with his ‘unpredictable’ pieces of play.

“I love to beat players with my speed, dribble past players and have some end product to go with that too," he said. Forster, who has signed a two-year deal with the Reds, began his career at Championship side Watford in their academy. Forster joined Watford as an Under 11 and signed his first professional deal in 2018. After performing well for the U23’s, the winger signed a new deal at Vicarage Road. A loan spell at St Albans City followed before he linked up with Bromley in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now he is delighted to be at the Broadfield Stadium. In his first interview with the club, he said: “I’m just thrilled to get the deal over the line. I had a really good few conversations with the manager (Scott Lindsey) and he sold me the project. I just wanted to come here straight away. I think the style of play will suit me down to the ground.”

When asked about the new training facility Crawley Town have invested in, Forster revealed: “Scott spoke quite in depth about what kind of facilities are on offer at the new training ground and that’s something that I’ll be so excited to start using”.

Brimming with confidence, Forster acknowledged the step up from his former league to League Two, whilst assuring fans: “I’m more than ready to make the jump now,” he said. “(The step up) is one that I think I’ll definitely be able to make”.

When asked about his goals for the upcoming season, he said: “I’ve set personal goals for sure, but I won’t reveal them just yet”, leaving fans to ponder over the figures Forster may have in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One thing Forster didn’t hold back on was his excitement to play a part in some of the club’s pre-season friendlies, with the forward declaring he’s already “marked out in the diary” the date of the friendly against his former club, Bromley.

“It will be nice to see some old faces down there," he said. “The sooner I’m on the pitch with the lads the better”.

When then asked about a friendly against Premier League side Crystal Palace and his initial thoughts on the teams he will face in the 23/24 campaign, Forster immediately replied: “Test yourselves, test yourselves! It’s going to be a really good challenge, one that I’m definitely up for and I’m sure all of the lads are! There’s a lot of big teams in this league. I haven’t ear marked any in particular, but we’ll see as the season unfolds.”