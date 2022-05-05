Horsham FC boss scoops Manager of the Month award for April

Di Paola masterminded five league wins from six, scoring 13 goals and keeping three clean sheets in the process.
The Hornets also lifted the Velocity Trophy, their first senior trophy in 19 years, after beating Margate 4-0 on April 13.
Horsham began the month with a 1-0 loss at third-placed Enfield Town but bounced back to end the season in scintillating form.
The Hornets won 1-0 at Potters Bar Town on April 5 before recording back-to-back 3-0 victories over Haringey Borough and Corinthian-Casuals.
Di Paola's charges then beat ten-man Isthmian Premier champions Worthing 3-1 in front of a bumper Camping World Community Stadium crowd of 1,846 on Easter Monday.
Horsham concluded the campaign with a thrilling 3-2 victory at East Thurrock United on April 23, a result that condemned the Rocks to relegation.
