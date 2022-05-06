Di Paola wants a 'quiet summer' at Horsham FC

The Hornets, who finished 11th in the Isthmian Premier in 2021-22, have already confirmed that a trio of favourites will not be returning.

It was announced a fortnight ago that defenders Steve Metcalf Will Miles and striker Rob O’Toole will all depart in the summer.

Di Paola admitted he’d like to keep player turnover to a minimum and was hoping for a ‘quiet summer’.

Dominic Di Paola doesn’t want a summer of upheaval at Horsham FC as planning for the 2022-23 campaign begins in earnest. Picture by Steve Robards

The Horsham boss said: “Most of our players are pretty honest about what they want to do and where their heads are at. It’s important for us, as a club, to know where we stand.

“I’m really hoping that we don’t have the same upheaval of players that we’ve had over the last two summers. I’d really like to have a quiet summer.

“Maybe we’ll get one or two in, as opposed to nine and then Sess [Chris Sessegnon] last summer. Before that it was seven or eight, and I just don’t want that.

“I feel like we’ve got a pretty good group of people at the club that get on well. It’s a special club to play for at the moment.

“The players are in a really good place and hopefully that’s enough to keep them at the club.”