'Finishing in the best way possible' - Crawley Town defender says goodbye after 'three crazy years'

Harry Ransom said he finished his career at Crawley Town ‘in the best possible way’ after he was released.

The club announced their released and retain list and the 24-year-old, who won Young Player of the Year in the 2022/23 season, was one of seven who left the club along with Jed Brown, Travis Johnson, Tobi Omole, Florian Kastrati, Jayden Davis, and Roshan Greensall.

And the defender took to X (formerly twitter) to say goodbye. He posted: “Thankyou @crawleytown 3 crazy years, finishing in the best way possible. Promotion.”

A lot of fans were gutted to see the former Eastbourne Borough and Millwall defender leave.

Sam Jordan posted: “Although he didn’t play in the run in @HarryRansom6 played a crucial part in the 6 game stretch at the end of Feb/start of March when we picked up 15 pts from 18 including scoring the winner at Accy. He also started the last 7 games of 22/23 to help keep us in the EFL. Go well H.”

Dan Palmer said: “A shame to see @HarryRansom6 go. Someone who always stepped up when needed and put in solid performances to go with that. Wish you every bit of success, Harry!”

Gary Smith, who commentates of games for the BBC and iFollow posted: “Thanks for everything over the last 3 years Harry. I'm glad I got to call your first Crawley goal at Accrington and thanks for your time post match when called upon. Delighted that you were part of the Wembley squad last Sunday. Good luck with whatever the future holds.”

Crawley Town defender Harry Ransom all smiles after his side beat Bristol Rovers in the EFL Trophy | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Nick P posted: “Gutted your not coming with us on this new adventure in L1, been a pleasure watching you grown over the last 3 years, anyone who snaps you up will have a fantastic player to add to there squad, good luck mate.”

Ben Blackmore said: “All the best Harry. Some really important performances at the back end of last season + important goal at Accrington.”

And teammate Adam Campbell posted: “One of the best lads ever and a VERY good player to go with it.”

The good news is Danilo Orsi and Corey Addai had their options exercised while Adam Campbell, Will Wright, Nick Tsaroulla, Jeremy Kelly, Kellan Gordon, Jack Roles, Ben Gladwin are all still in negotiations.

Laurence Maguire and Mustpha Olagunju were both returned to parent clubs, although the former, who has been a big hit with the fans, is a free agent after being released by Chesterfield.