Ronan Silva / Picture: Crawley Town FC

The 21-year-old has joined the Reds on a one-and-a-half-year deal after a successful trial period.

Silva has been training with the club for more than a month and has impressed both manager John Yems and Assistant Lee Bradbury.

Silva was previously at Biggleswade Town, where he impressed with his technical and goalscoring ability.

"He’s a good midfield player," Yems said after Crawley's 2-1 home win over Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

"Let’s hope he brings a lot.

"He’s another one for the future."

Yems said Ashley Nadesan 'looks after' the new signings.

The forward, who came off the bench to score the opener against Forest Green, said Silva has been playing in 'multiple positions' in training.

"From the little games we’ve played, you can see he’s a really good player," Nadesan added.

"He’s athletic and physical. That’s what we need in the team.

"He finds passes that people might not be able to.”