Football 1 Storm Eunice 0: The Sussex matches that beat the storm

Brighton v Burnley survived, of course, even if Graham Potter must have wished it hadn't, but Crawley's visit to Salford bit the dust - well after Reds fans had set off for the north-west.

In the non-league world, Eastbourne Borough made the long National League South trip to Chippenham and returned home wit h a creditable 1-1 draw. Chippenham took the lead with 15 minutes left but Dom Hutchinson's 90th-minute leveller claimed a point - Borough stay in the play-off zone, and are seventh.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All four Sussex sides in the Isthmian premier - Lewes, Worthing. Bognor and Horsham - had their games off with the Hornets' trip to Potters Bar having been called off because a stand behind a goal at the Hertfordshire club had been blown over.

Burgess Hill Town boss Jay Lovett saw his team win 3-1 at Sevenoaks / Picture: Steve Robards

But a number of our teams in the Isthmian south east division played - with mixed results.

Hastings remain six points clear at the top after coming from a goal down to beat Phoenix Sports 3-1 with goals by Sam Adams, Jack Dixon and Ben Pope.

Haywards Heath's promotion hopes took a blow in a 3-2 home loss to Three Bridges. A Mitch Bromage own goal and aTrevor McCreadie penalty made it 2-2 after Bridges had led 2-0 through Curtis Gayler and Bryan Villavicencio, but Dan Perry got a late winner for the visitors.

Burgess Hill are up to seventh after a great win - 3-1 - at Sevenoaks. Lewis Finney, Hayden Skerry and Lewis Taylor were their scorers.

Also enjoying a victory were Lancing who beat East Grinstead 2-0 at Culver Road to move up to 16th place. An own goal put them ahead just after the break and Destiny Ojo tied it up late on.

Chichester City's dip in form continued with a 2-1 loss at Hythe but there was a first goal in his second spell with City for Josh Clack, who has just moved back to Oaklands Park from Haywards Heath.

The SCFL programme was decimated by the weather. Only two premier division games went ahead - Lingfield losing 2-0 to Alfold after switching their game to Horsham FC, and Peacehaven winning 2-0 at home to Eastbourne United.

In division two Littlehampton United won 7-1 at Brighton Electricity and St Francis drew 2-2 at home to Southwater.