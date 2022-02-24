The ex-Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea striker replaces Derek Adams, who departed Valley Parade on February 15.

The Bantams sit 15th in League Two, one place below the Reds although John Yems' men have three games in hand.

Crawley Town's League Two rivals Bradford City have appointed former Manchester City and Wales boss Mark Hughes as their new manager. Picture by Dan Istitene/Getty Image

Speaking to the club's website, Hughes, who has also managed Southampton, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Fulham and QPR in the Premier League, said: "I am really pleased to be here and am looking forward to the role, and the job in hand. It has been an exciting few days.

"It is maybe a little bit of a surprise that I have come in, but do not be put off by that!

"I am here for a reason: to make Bradford City a team people want to come and watch - and are proud to watch.

"The supporters come in their numbers, and that is the thing I have missed since being out of management. I am looking forward to the matchday, getting that adrenaline flowing and interacting with the crowd.

"Certainly, from now until the end of the year, we just want to finish strongly and see where that takes us.

"We want to move the club and everybody with it forward, and hope we can have the success everyone wants."

Crawley have already met Bradford twice this campaign, recording 2-1 victories at home and on the road in September and January respectively.