Crawley Town players celebrate with goalscorer Tom Nichols after his first strike against Stevenage

Here's how the League Two table would look based on points won in 2022 - and where Crawley Town, Bradford City, Northampton Town and Leyton Orient would be

The League Two table would have a different look to it if points won in the first half of the season were wiped out.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 11:21 am

The stats – taken from the transfermrkt.co.uk website – reveal Mansfield Town are the only team unbeaten this calendar year, with a number of teams having just lost watched.

It continues to look very bleak for basement boys Scunthorpe, while fellow strugglers Oldham are giving themselves plenty of reason to be hopeful.

Here’s how the full table would look, with each club’s actual league position in brackets

1. Forest Green Rovers - 22pts (1st)

P11 W6 D4 L1 GF18 GA5 GD13 PTS22

2. Bristol Rovers - 21 pts (9th)

P10 W6 D3 L1 GF17 GA6 GD11 PTS21

3. Exeter City - 20pts (4th)

P9 W6 D2 L1 GF13 GA6 GD7 PTS20

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Swindon Town - 18pts (5th)

P11 W5 D3 L3 GF25 GA14 GD11 PTS18

Photo: Michael Regan

Mansfield TownBradford CityLeague TwoNorthampton Town
