Former Brighton and Hove Albion star set to join Celtic on one-year deal

The 31-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Shanghai Port earlier this year but has been keeping fit at his base in Glasgow.

Mooy will now link up with his former Australia manager Ange Postecoglou ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season kicking off in a fortnight.

The Aussie midfielder joined the Seagulls on a six-month-loan from Huddersfield in the summer of 2019.

Aaron Mooy

In January 2020, Mooy signed permanently for Graham Potter’s side, costing the club £2.9 million.

That season, he played 32 games in all competitions, finishing with two goals and two assists – before heading to China.

With his his move to Glasgow's east end on the verge of completion, Fabrizio Romano tweeted: "Celtic are set to sign Aaron Mooy on free transfer. Full agreement in place, been told contract will be valid until June 2023 with an option to extend for further season."

Mooy is regarded as one of the finest Australian players of his generation and is aiming to be a key at the looming World Cup in Qatar.

