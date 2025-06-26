Former Charlton Athletic and Gillingham striker announces Horsham FC departure

A popular member of Horsham FC’s double-winning squad has announced his departure.

Evergreen forward Chris Dickson has confirmed he will not return for the Hornets’ maiden National League South campaign.

The former Charlton Athletic and Gillingham striker finished the 2024-25 season as the club’s top goalscorer, finishing the campaign with 21 goals in all competitions.

Posting on X, Dickson said: “Unfortunately this glorious year ends here.

“20 more goals, winning the league on the last day, winning the Sussex Senior at The Amex stadium, sharing the changing room with amazing characters/players and playing in front of terrific fans.

“THANK YOU ALL @HorshamFC #GoalsNeverDone”.

Also posting on X, Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola added: “Incredible player and person. Came in and did exactly what we knew he would.

“Lifted standards, huge character and vital goals and performances at vital times.

Chris Dickson has announced his departure from Horsham FC. Picture by John Lines

“Will be much missed and a huge honour to have had him playing for me.

“Best of luck moving forward Dicko”.

The 40-year-old spent just a season at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium – but conjured plenty of memorable moments as the club lifted the Isthmian Premier title and Sussex Senior Transport Cup.

The ex-Ghana international marked his 40th birthday with a hat-trick at Potters Bar Town, scored all three goals in the Hornets’ home win over Cheshunt, and found the back of the net on his home debut against Chichester City.

But it was in the FA Cup where Dickson wrote his name into club folklore. The Ghanaian hit a late winner in the second qualifying round as Horsham dumped Dorking Wanderers out of the competition for the second year running.

Dickson then gave Hornets fans a moment to savour at Football League outfit Chesterfield in the first round proper.

The forward struck a late consolation goal in their 3-1 defeat at the Spireites to spark delirium among the 588 travelling Horsham supporters.