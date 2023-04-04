Edit Account-Sign Out
Former Crawley Town defender joins National League side as coach

Former Crawley Town defender Lewis Young has got his first role in football since leaving Crawley Town.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 4th Apr 2023, 08:27 BST

The 33-year-old left Crawley following his second spell as interim head coach at the club. He had a successful spell in charge of the Reds following the departure of Kevin Betsy. Many wanted Young to stay as manager but owners WAGMI United appointed Matthew Etherington as the new head coach and Young left the club.

And yesterday (Monday, April 3), Dagenham and Redbridge, who are managed by former Reds plater Ben Strevens, announced Young had been appointed as first team coach alongside Dave Jupp.

In Young’s playing days he enjoyed spells with Watford, Northampton Town, Yeovil Town, Aldershot Town, Bury and Crawley Town where he made more than 200 appearances.

Lewis Young. Picture by Cory Pickford
Lewis Young. Picture by Cory Pickford
