The 33-year-old left Crawley following his second spell as interim head coach at the club. He had a successful spell in charge of the Reds following the departure of Kevin Betsy. Many wanted Young to stay as manager but owners WAGMI United appointed Matthew Etherington as the new head coach and Young left the club.
And yesterday (Monday, April 3), Dagenham and Redbridge, who are managed by former Reds plater Ben Strevens, announced Young had been appointed as first team coach alongside Dave Jupp.
In Young’s playing days he enjoyed spells with Watford, Northampton Town, Yeovil Town, Aldershot Town, Bury and Crawley Town where he made more than 200 appearances.