Hailsham Town Football Club could be getting a revamp

Hailsham Town Football Club in Western Road has applied to build a new clubhouse consisting of changing rooms, toilets and storage facilities, as well as a new pitched roof to extend over the existing canteen building.

If plans are approved by Wealden District Council, the existing storage building and former clubhouse would be demolished.

The design statement says, “The former clubhouse structure is in an extremely poor state and has become a health and safety hazard.”

Hailsham Town Football Club. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-221003-160351001

Plans also said, subject to agreement between the football club and the town council, toilets and the recreation ground could be used by the public when not in use by the football club.

Members of the public can comment on the plans until March 29 (reference: WD/2022/0223/F).