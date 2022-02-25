Ten more tests stand between Hastings United and glory

Hastings United players celebrate Jack Dixon's goal / Picture: Scott White

Phoenix Sports arrived at the Pilot Field in 19th place in the Isthmian south-east division but held out for an hour and even took the lead.

It took their goal to spark United into life and within seven minutes they led 2-1 as Sam Adams and Jack Dixon struck, while a late Ben Pope penalty made it safe at 3-1. Elphick had warned in last week’s Observer the fact it was 1st v 19th did not mean it would be a stroll – and that wasn’t all he was proved right about.

“Phoenix have caused teams a lot of problems with their flat back five – they’re hard to penetrate,” he said.

“I said to the lads we might not score before half-time but would have better chances after they tired and that’s how it worked out.

“We were a little lackadaisical at times until they scored, and that got us moving. I was glad when we got the third late on because you can never be certain of winning when it’s 2-1.”

Elphick said the test Phoenix had given his team was typical of the challenge many other sides would present in the final ten games of what everyone at the club hopes will be a league title run-in.

Hastings are six points clear of nearest challengers Cray Valley PM and have five games to go at home, five away.

This last stage of the season starts with a long trip to Chichester City on Saturday and Elphick said there’d not be an easy game among the final set of fixtures.

“It still feels like there’s a lot of the season to go – maybe when the number of games left is down to single figures it’ll seem different. We know every week is going to be testing.

“For many teams, playing us will be their cup final because we’re top. They’ll raise their game and we have to be ready for it.

“Chichester is a case in point. They are a well-coached side and played very well when we beat them 2-0 at home in November – they could have taken a point.”

Ismaila Diallo (see story on the right) is pushing for a start and Adams (groin) is the only new injury doubt. Defender Ollie Black is fit for selection.