'He is a different class' - This is the Crawley Town star Scott Lindsey says all his players 'should look like'

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has said one of his players ‘is a different class’ and is ‘everything my players should look like’ following a starring role in the vital 2-1 win over Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

Remi Oteh scored the Reds first goal and was a constant menace to the Tranmere defence throughout the game, winning him the man of the match. The 24-year-old forward, who signed for Reds under John Yems in February 2022, has played a key part since Scott Lindsey took over in January. starting 13 times in the 18 games so far in Lindsey’s reign.

And when asked about how important Oteh is to him, Lindsey smiled and said: “He is a different class. His work ethic is incredible. He is everything my players should look like. The will and determination to win, to work hard, to score goals. He’s great.”

Scott Lindsey. Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers. Pic S Robards SR2304152

Speaking after the Tranmere win, Lindsey also praised his side and said the result was never in doubt in his mind. "I am really pleased with the result and the performance,” he said. "The first half was really good with the way we played, I thought we were aggressive and had some really good passages.

“I felt before the game the lads were really focused, probably more so than I have seen before. There just seemed to be a different vibe in the dressing room before the game. They were really focussed on getting three points from this game.

“We have set a challenge for the next games and so far we have achieved what we wanted to do. They were fantastic, even with the early goal I still felt we would get back in the game, I really did.”

Lindsey made seven changes to the side that lost 4-0 to Barrow on Easter Monday and when asked if this was the strongest XIO he could have picked, he said: “Yes I do. And the sacrifice of the Barrow game gave us that today so in my eyes, job done.”

Remi Oteh. Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers. Pic S Robards SR2304152

James Tilley and Ben Gladwin, two players who have had spells out with injury recently, both went off late on against Tranmere and looked to have picked up knocks. But Lindsey said: “

“It’s precautionary more than anything. There were some tired legs in the second half. Maybe I could have done that earlier but I felt we need to have those players on the pitch as long as we could today to see the win out.

“We have just got to make sure the players do everything within their power to recover properly to make sure they are ready to go again Tuesday night.”