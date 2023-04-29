Exactly one year ago, Lindsey lost his mum Jean and it made today’s game particularly poignant for the Walsall-born boss. Reds knew anything other than a loss would rubber stamp their safety in league Two – and the stalemate was enough.

And Lindsey said in his post-match interview: “A year ago today I lost my mum and I felt it was going to be a day where we got safe and that’s my mum shining a light down and putting it right for me. It meant a lot to me for that reason.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was a not a great one, but Reds did what they have to do and praised the fans. “We had to remain calm and do our job professionally,” he said. “I am over the moon to ensure we have League Two football at this football club, they deserve it, proper club, unbelievable fanbase.” You can watch Scott Lindsey’s full interview here.

Scott Lindsey signs autographs after the game

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad