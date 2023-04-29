Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
13 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
18 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
19 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
1 day ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
1 day ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill

'It meant a lot to me' - Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey reveals why securing survival on this day is so poignant to him

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has revealed why he knew the Reds would secure safety today.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 29th Apr 2023, 23:43 BST

Exactly one year ago, Lindsey lost his mum Jean and it made today’s game particularly poignant for the Walsall-born boss. Reds knew anything other than a loss would rubber stamp their safety in league Two – and the stalemate was enough.

And Lindsey said in his post-match interview: “A year ago today I lost my mum and I felt it was going to be a day where we got safe and that’s my mum shining a light down and putting it right for me. It meant a lot to me for that reason.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The game was a not a great one, but Reds did what they have to do and praised the fans. “We had to remain calm and do our job professionally,” he said. “I am over the moon to ensure we have League Two football at this football club, they deserve it, proper club, unbelievable fanbase.” You can watch Scott Lindsey’s full interview here.

Most Popular
Scott Lindsey signs autographs after the gameScott Lindsey signs autographs after the game
Scott Lindsey signs autographs after the game

SEE ALSO Crawley Town player ratings: Defenders get 8/10 but striker struggles with 5/10 as Reds confirm safety | Watch as Crawley Town fans celebrate League Two survival and meet players and manager after vital draw with Walsall

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crawley Town face a trip to Swindon Town in their final game of the season on Bank Holiday Monday (May 8).