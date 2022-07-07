The Reds will travel to Gorgie a week on Saturday to face Robbie Neilson’s Europe-bound Jam Tarts in a 1pm kick-off.

The fixture replaces the originally scheduled friendly at near-neighbours Horsham.

Crawley are due to face Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers on Saturday [July 9] before taking on East Grinstead Town and Three Bridges next week ahead of the trip to Scotland.

Crawley Town will travel to Scotland to take on cinch Premiership club Heart of Midlothian on Saturday, July 16. Picture by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Tickets for this fixture can be purchased online via the Hearts website by clicking here. Fans looking to attend this fixture should purchase tickets in Block L.

Tickets prices are as follows:

Adult: £10

Under-18s/students/OAP: £5

Under-13’s: FREE (with a paying adult)