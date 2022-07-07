The Reds will travel to Gorgie a week on Saturday to face Robbie Neilson’s Europe-bound Jam Tarts in a 1pm kick-off.
The fixture replaces the originally scheduled friendly at near-neighbours Horsham.
Crawley are due to face Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers on Saturday [July 9] before taking on East Grinstead Town and Three Bridges next week ahead of the trip to Scotland.
READ THIS: WAGMI United: What is the manifesto of the new Crawley Town owners? What is the NFT? What improvements have they already made?
Crawley Town manager does his best Sir Alan Sugar impression with Apprentice task for players in Spain
Tickets for this fixture can be purchased online via the Hearts website by clicking here. Fans looking to attend this fixture should purchase tickets in Block L.
Tickets prices are as follows:
Adult: £10
Under-18s/students/OAP: £5
Under-13’s: FREE (with a paying adult)
Crawley Town understand that this fixture has been announced at late notice. The fixture could not be announced until the logistics were tied up, and the fixture was officially confirmed.