Here's how Oleksandr Zinczenko's transfer to Arsenal will affect Brighton and Hove Albion

Cucurella, 23, has been linked with the Premier League champions this summer – as Pep Guardiola is said to be an admirer of the Spaniard following his stand-out debut season for the Seagulls.

However, according to the Daily Mail, City’s pursuit for Cucurella will depend on whether Zinchenko departs from the club to join Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Fabrizo Romano tweeted yesterday that the 25-year-old left-back is currently agreeing personal terms with the Gunners, after a £30 million transfer fee was agreed between the north London club and City last week.

Oleksandr Zinchenko of Ukraine applauds the fans after their sides defeat during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Wales and Ukraine (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Cucurella, who plays the same position as Zinchenko, is said to be lined up as the Ukrainian's replacement.

That said, the Sun believes the Seagulls will want £50 million for Cucurella, but City are reluctant to go that high — so may end up looking elsewhere.

Albion acquired Cucurella from Getafe last summer for a reported £15.4m – he has since gone on to make 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal.

