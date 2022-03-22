It's such a tight league and the Reds are currently 13th on 48 points.
It looks set to go right down to the wire with two teams predicted to miss out on the play-offs on goal difference.
Here’s is how the Supercomputer predicts League Two will look after matchday 46.
See also Crawley Town player ratings - Hutchinson notches up first goal for club and top scorer Appiah adds to his season's tally /Revealed: The dirtiest teams in League Two, the club yet to get a red card all season and where Crawley Town, Northampton Town, Swindon Town and Leyton Orient rank | What is the most expensive away day in League Two? And where do Crawley Town, Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town rank?
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK