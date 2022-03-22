Jake Hessenthaler celebrates a Crawley Town goal against Swindon Town. Picture by Cory Pickford

Here's where Crawley Town, Hartlepool United, Northampton Town and Leyton Orient will finish according to the latest Supercomputer predictions

With just nine games left of the League Two season, Crawley Town will be looking to finish as high as possible this season.

It's such a tight league and the Reds are currently 13th on 48 points.

It looks set to go right down to the wire with two teams predicted to miss out on the play-offs on goal difference.

Here’s is how the Supercomputer predicts League Two will look after matchday 46.

1. Forest Green Rovers - 87pts (+39 GD)

Forest Green are given a 96 per cent chance of promotion.

2. Exeter City - 81pts (+23GD)

After years of promotion heart-break, Matt Taylor's side are predicted to finally make it with a second-placed finish.

3. Bristol Rovers - 77pts (+15GD)

Bristol Rovers have hit form at just the right time of the season. Supercomputer expects them to squeeze into the top three.

4. Tranmere Rovers - 76pts (+14GD)

Tranmere will miss out on the automatic promotion places by one point. Their chances of promotion is rated as 32 per cent.

