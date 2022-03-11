Horsham FC boss Di Paola: Let's give retiring club legend Gary Charman a good send off

The hometown hero will call time on his 24-year career following the Hornets' home Isthmian Premier clash with Brightlingsea Regent this weekend.

Charman has done more than enough to earn himself a place in Horsham folklore.

The winger-turned-defender, who also had a two-year spell in charge of the club between 2013 and 2015, has appeared 615 times for the Hornets, surpassing Mark Stepney's long-standing record earlier this season, and was an integral part of the fabled Horsham team that reached the first round of the FA Cup in 2007.

Including games for the likes of Bognor Regis Town, Burgess Hill Town and Eastbourne Borough, Charman has made more than 800 appearances since his senior debut back in 1998.

The Hornets will pay tribute to the 41-year-old in a testimonial match against Bognor, where he is also held in high regard, at The Camping World Community Stadium on Saturday, June 25.

Di Paola said: "There’s a lot of stuff being done by the football club. Hopefully it’s a good game, because he’s had a good career.

"From our point of view, he had that milestone [breaking Stepney's appearance record] earlier in the season and he’s got his testimonial at the end of the season.

Dominic Di Paola wants Horsham FC to give retiring club legend Gary Charman the perfect send off in his last-ever game on Saturday

"I’ve only had Gaz with me for a brief period of time but I know from the supporters he was there during some great periods.

"It would be nice to give him a good send off on Saturday. Hopefully he can enjoy his day and hopefully we can play well, get a good result, and finish the day in the way that he would want to finish it off."

Saturday's opponents Brightlingsea sit seven places and 11 points behind Horsham in 20th. Regent are winless in four in the Isthmian Premier.

Di Paola added: "We want to make sure that, on Saturday, we play well. We want to get as many points as we can over the last ten league games, finish as high up the table as we can and take that into the summer.

Charman in action for Horsham against former club Bognor in September. Picture by Lyn Phillips

"I’ve said to the boys over the past few days that it’s going to be a massive team effort. I think we’ve got something like 12 games in seven weeks and that’s without any postponements.

"We just need everyone to be on it and be aware that this is where the squad comes into play.

"But the boy’s have been good as gold. We’ve got a great group this year. I’ve been really happy with what they’ve contributed."

Meanwhile, the Hornets have discovered their Velocity Trophy semi-final opponents. Horsham will host Folkestone Invicta, with ties to be played by Thursday, March 24.

The winger-turned-defender managed the Hornets between 2013 and 2015. Picture by Steve Cobb

Haringey Borough or Cheshunt will entertain Margate in the other semi-final. The quarter-final tie between the Borough and the Ambers will be played on Thursday, March 17.

