Horsham FC hailed as 50th game of the season looms

Dominic Di Paola heaped praise on his players after Horsham FC picked up a hard-earned point away to promotion hopefuls Bishop’s Stortford and secured a Velocity Trophy semi-final spot.

By Matt Pole
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 10:01 am
Updated Thursday, 10th March 2022, 10:02 am

The Hornets overcame challenges on and off the pitch to hold the second-placed Blues to a goalless draw.

Horsham endured an onerous four-hour journey to Hertfordshire, resulting in a 15 minute delay to kick-off. The incessant rain and boggy pitch contributed to a game of few chances and the Hornets couldn’t find a breakthrough.

Lee Harding scored one and set one up in Horsham's Velocity Trophy win over Haywards Heath Town. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

Tuesday night saw Horsham advance in the Velocity Trophy with a 2-0 home win over Haywards Heath Town.

Tom Kavanagh stroked home a penalty after Lee Harding was felled in the box, just before half-time. Harding grabbed the hosts’ second three minutes into the second half.

The Hornets will play Folkestone Invicta, Margate or the winners of this (Thursday) evening's quarter-final tie between Bowers & Pitsea and Cheshunt in the semis.

Di Paola said: “I have to take my hat off to my boys. They went to Bishop’s Stortford on a horrible day when the pitch was horrible. They could’ve phoned it in but they challenged Bishop’s Stortford as if we were going head-to-head with them for the title. The attitude was brilliant.

“Tuesday night was never going to be easy. Haywards Heath are in good form and they’re in the play-off places in the league below.

“I thought the boys were professional, we got a clean sheet, and Sam Howes didn’t really have a save to make. Over the course of the two games we used the whole squad and everyone was good.”

Tuesday night’s cup tie was Horsham’s 47th game of a marathon season. And the Hornets are still in the Sussex Senior Cup too.

Horsham travel to Lancing's Culver Road this Tuesday to take on Brighton & Hove Albion under-23s in the Senior Cup semi-finals.

Di Paola said: “We’ve got 12 games to go, with the two semi-finals. We’re talking about a 60-game season off the back of two years of Covid where we’ve barely played so I think the boys have been unbelievable.

“I can count on one hand the number of times the boys have not done enough. Although it’s been a bit of a middling season in league terms, I think the boys have been excellent.”

Saturday brings the end of an era at the club as record appearance holder Gary Charman retires.

See a gallery of his career and a preview at sussexworld.co.uk/sport today and tomorrow.

