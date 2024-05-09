Horsham boss hails 'perfect performance' as his side win Sussex Transport Senior Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola said his side put in the ‘perfect performance’ to beat Hastings United 3-0 and win the Sussex Transport Senior Cup at the Amex.

The Hornets dominated the game from the start and goals from Reece Myles-Meekums, Shamir Fenelon and Daniel Ajakaiye ensured they picked up the trophy for the first time since 1976.

It’s been a brilliant year for Di Paola’s side, reaching the Isthmian Premier play-off semi-final, losing on penalties, playing Barnsley and Sutton United in the first and second rounds of the FA Cup respectively and going the furthest they ever have in the FA Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the boss is delighted to have some silverware to show for it.

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola with coach Jimmy Punter and the Sussex Transport Senior Cup | Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootball

He said: “We are absolutely buzzing. I think it was the rescuing the season element of that tonight. The other night we were so disappointed, we played so well and probably deserved more in the play-off semi-final.

“You look back, 61 games, you want to rescue it with something. The boys are an experienced group and tonight they had the bit between their teeth. I just fancied us tonight, sometimes when you are in the dressing room and you can just tell they really wanted it.

“It was the perfect performance. We were outstanding, from 1 to 16 and the management team played their part as well. It was a brilliant performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham skipper Jack Brivio lifts the cup | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootball

Skipper Jack Brivio was also delighted to win something after an incredible season. He said: “It feels amazing. It’s what we were hoping for. At the start of the season we really targeted this and thought we could have a good run. To put in the performance we did and celebrate in front of this crowd, it’s an amazing feeling. A really good way to end the season.

"It’s why we play the game. We had the disappointment last week, myself included, missing the last penalty, so we were really motivated to finish strongly and I thought we did that. The boys were absolutely outstanding.”

More than 2,000 Horsham fans were at Amex to celebrate the win and Di Paola was delighted had something to celebrate. “It could not have worked out any better this season,” he said, “to finish at this ground and win a competition we haven’t won for almost 50 years, it’s great. They have been outstanding all season and we have a really collective spirit at the club with the supporters, the players, the management and it works really well when everyone is on the same page.”

Brivio added: “They have been brilliant all year, travelled up and down the country Friday nights, Wednesday nights, they have been outstanding. All night they spurred us on and they have been absolutely unbelievable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what happens now for Di Paola after such a long season? He said: “I always said I would retire after this one so will have to have a think. I will definitely have a breather. It’s very hard on the family doing this, especially 62 games, it’s a challenge.