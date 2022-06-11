Horsham FC announce first signing of the summer

The Hornets have snapped up experienced full back Bobby Price from Isthmian Premier rivals Carshalton Athletic.

The 26-year-old, who announced his departure from Colston Avenue last month, appeared almost 300 times for the Robins and scored 26 goals.

Price made his Carshalton debut in October 2013 and netted his first senior goal a week later.

Having come through the Robins’ academy as a midfielder, he enjoyed his most prolific season in 2016-17 when he scored nine goals.

Price was named Carshalton vice-captain in 2017-18 and helped the Robins win the Isthmian South title at the end of that campaign.

The defender made 33 appearances in all competitions for Carshalton last season.

Speaking to Horsham’s website, Price said: “I’ve relocated, and with the manager going [at Carshalton], that was the tip of the iceberg where I thought it was time for me to go and have a change of scenery.

Horsham FC have announced their first summer signing ahead of the 2022-23 Isthmian Premier campaign. Picture by Steve Robards

“I was talking about it with friends and family for a couple of weeks but once I came down here and spoke to Dom [Di Paola, Hornets manager], I got a good feel of it, so it was an easy decision.”

“It’s a pretty similar club, in terms of set up and the pitch and I know its a club on the up, and ambitious. Winning the League Cup, the FA Cup run, the growing youth set up, and the crowds now averaging 900+, shows that.

“I’m naturally fit so I like to get up and down as much as I can. I like to get in the box and drift inside, overloading those midfield areas. I’m quite an attacking full back and like to get forward and put crosses into the box.”

“For me personally, I didn’t score any goals last year, which is the first season in my career where I’ve not scored, and I was disappointed. So, if this year I can get back to chipping in five or six, then I’ll be happy.