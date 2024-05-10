Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town have been everyone’s underdogs all season.

From relegation predictions at the start of the season to being underdogs in at the start of the this play-off campaign, Scott Lindsey’s men continue to defy the odds.

Tuesday night’s 3-0 win over MK Dons on the League Two play-off semi-final first leg was just another momentous game in what has been a historic season for the club. And the Reds camp seem to love being the underdogs and manager Lindsey has repeatedly used the phrase ‘we are not supposed to be here’ when asked about handling pressure.

But now they have a huge advantage going into the second leg – and an eye on their first ever trip to Wembley – does the pressure suddenly change? One player who certainly isn’t feeling it is keeper Corey Addai.

Corey Addai celebrates after the third goal during the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Crawley Town and Milton Keynes Dons at Broadfield Stadium on May 07, 2024 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old stopper took social media by storm during the first leg when he produced great skill from a wayward Liam Kelly backpass – and compared his control to Zinedene Zidane.

And as he did on Tuesday, he showed no sign of nerves or pressure when we spoke to him ahead of the trip to Milton Keynes.

"I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I don’t feel pressure,” he said. “It’s a game of football. I have been playing football since I was ten years old and this is all I ever wanted to do. These are the moments you live for.

“You will have moments in your career where you don’t have a club, or you not getting any game time, you don’t have a contract next season and you don’t know what’s going on, that’s the downside of football.

“This is the upside. You want to play in games like MK. You want to get to Wembley. That’s the dream, growing up in London, you want to play under the arch. I grew up in Hackney and lot of the pitches and astroturfs are based on Wembley. So growing up Wembley has always been the dream, I have always wanted to play there.