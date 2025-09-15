In-form Harry McKirdy addresses early-season boos from Crawley Town fans and thanks Scott Lindsey for support

Harry McKirdy is back doing what he does best – scoring goals – and he thanked Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey for ‘letting me be me’.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With four goals in eight league games, McKirdy has already scored more goals this campaign than he had in the previous three seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is no coincidence, therefore, that he is back working with Lindsey, who was in charge of Swindon Town when McKirdy scored 23 goals in 42 games.

In-form Crawley Town striker Harry McKirdy scored a brace against Cheltenham Town | Picture: Kyle Hemsley/CTFC

The striker struggled to rediscover that form in the following three years – with three goals in 48 games.

In that time, he moved to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian F.C before returning to Swindon on loan. He then secured a permanent transfer to Bromley.

His time at Hibs was also marred by a health scare – undergoing heart surgery and spending five weeks in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, McKirdy had a full recovery and is back to playing his best football at Crawley, after signing a contract during the summer transfer window.

Asked how Lindsey helped him turn a corner, the striker said: “He just lets me be me. As simple as that sounds, there's not many people that have let me be me in football.

"It frustrates a lot of people. A lot of people have just bombed me off straight away.

"I'm not one of those players that needs 50, 60 touches and try and do tricks and stuff. I just want to score goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm lively and I just love playing football. I just want to score goals and repay him.

"He's been brilliant for me. I'm glad that he trusted me and brought me back in. I think he knows what I can do at this level, so I'll hopefully repay him.”

In an interview with BBC Sussex, McKirdy addressed the boos he received from Crawley fans earlier in the season.

This happened during the Reds’ Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Swansea City – which followed poor league defeats to Grimsby Town and Newport County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKirdy said he didn’t take the negative feedback to heart but called on fans to support the players through thick and thin.

The Chelsea supporter said: "I go to matches home and away and I never boo anyone.”

The striker said he is pleased that the team has ‘picked up some form’, and called on Reds’ fans to turn up in numbers each week to keep the momentum going.

Asked if Crawley have what it takes to get promoted this season – and if they can beat anyone on their day – McKirdy said: “I'm not really that fussed who we play against at this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's players here for different reasons. Some have been unfortunate, some need to play games.

"Some are League Two players, so I think we've got a good group of players.

"But we're all here for a reason, so we just need to take week by week. I just want to go out and score every week and hope that we win.

“The only thing I'm looking at in May is Champions League final. Apart from that, I don't really know what's going on in May. We'll just take week by week and see where it takes us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been a long time without playing football for me. Winning games and scoring goals is what's enjoyable.

"That's why I'm still playing. That's what I want to do. I'm probably not looking out there thinking this and that. I just literally want to score goals and hopefully that helps us win games.

"It's been a difficult three years where I’ve gone a bit of time without scoring and then not playing, so it's just about getting those memories back.

"I love scoring goals.”