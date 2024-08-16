Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town boss believes Cambridge Unites can pose his side a lot of threats, despite losing their first games of the season.

The Us kicked off their League One campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Stockport before going out of the Carabao Cup, losing 2-1 to QPR.

But despite the Stockport defeat, Lindsey was impressed with their performance and thought they controlled more of the game.

And he is wary they have a lot of threats that could hurt his side.

“I think they've got a lot of key players, to be honest with you a couple that I've coached myself in [Paul] Digby and [Paul] Brophy, two good players who play in the middle of the park.

“But they're a threat. They're comfortable in possession. They make a lot of passes, but they've got it about them to be really front foot and I don’t want to say direct, that's probably being disrespectful, but they do play with a ball, but they can switch quickly and and hurt you and behind and ask questions if you are high up the pitch.

“I was actually quite impressed with them at Stockport. I thought they actually, and I don't know what the possession stats were, but they were definitely in charge of the ball more than Stockport.

“Listen, Stockport’s a ruthless team. they know how to put you to bed, even when they don't have the ball but I actually thought Cambridge did well in the game.

The Crawley Town team before the Swindon game on Tuesday night | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

“I watched a bit of their game on Tuesday night against QPR as well again. I thought there was a lot that was good about them. So we need to be really on our best, our very best, to get anything from this game.”

A stat emerged this week that only one team - Doncaster (16) - have won more league matches in the EFL than Crawley.

The Reds have won 15 games since January 1, making them level with Leeds United.

“I didn't know that,” said Lindsey. “That's really good. We need to continue that, though. You know there's no point kind of coming off that. We want to put our foot to the floor with that and and continue that form.

“That's really good, something that I might use now I know that information.

“I'll use that with the players and say that we need to continue this, but that's good work.”

Despite the team on Tuesday night, which had five changes from the Blackpool victory, impressing, Lindsey said it’s always been clear to him what the side should be for Cambridge. “It's really clear to me. The boys who played last Saturday were outstanding against a very good Blackpool team, in what we knew what was going to be a tough game.

“I thought we were outstanding in that game. Then, of course, the boys who played on Tuesday night, they did really, really well against a good Swindon team, but no it's really clear for me, it's been clear pretty much all week.”

Club captain Dion Conroy, midfielder Gavan Holohan and striker Sonny Fish are all out injured.

Lindsey revealed midweek they are managing Jay Williams who has a knee niggle but he should be ok for the trip to Cambridge.