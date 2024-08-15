Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has addressed the news he is favourite with the bookies to become the next Preston North End manager.

The Reds boss has been a huge success at the Broadfield Stadium guiding to their first ever trip to Wembley and securing promotion by beating Crewe in the League Two play-offs. And he has got this season off to a flyer with a league win over Blackpool on the opening day and progression in the Carabao Cup, beating Swindon Town 4-2 on Saturday night.

In 2024, only Doncaster (16) have recorded more league victories than Crawley, who have won 15 games since January 1.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is currently the favourite with the bookies for the Preston North End job | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

And in the build up to the Cambridge United trip this Saturday, we asked Scott about being linked to clubs like Preston North End. "It doesn't add pressure to me and doesn't change anything,” he said. “Nothing changes with the way I work with the way I focus on the job that I'm doing.

"Of course, it's always nice to be connected to certainly bigger clubs and clubs in the Championships, it's fantastic to be linked to them in many ways, but it's clear to me that I've got keep my eye on the ball with the job that I'm doing here and that won't change until I'm told otherwise.”

Lindsey will inevitably be linked to any job that comes up this season. Last season he was heavily linked with the vacant Gillingham job and his name came up when former Reds boss Steve Evans left Stevenage.

Current Preston North End next manager odds with SkyBet:

Scott Lindsey 1 / 2

David Moyes 4/1

Mike Marsh 6/1

David Healy 7/1

Paul Heckingbottom 5/1

Brian Barry-Murphy 9/1

Antony Barry 10/1