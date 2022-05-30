New owners WAGMI United have been conducting their ‘global search’ for a manger since John Yems mutually agreed to leave the club on May 6 following his suspension after allegations of racism and discriminatory conduct.

Many names have been linked with the role including Paul Tisdale, Nathan Rooney, David Artell and former boss Steve Evans.

But George Elek, of oddschecker.com, tweeted today: “Arsenal u23 Head Coach and former England youth Manager Kevin Betsy odds-on from nowhere to be next Crawley manager. On the face of it looks like it would be an exciting appointment... #CTFC.”

This was shared on the Crawley Town FC Supporters Group on Facebook and Philip Veness replied: “Played for Woking and Fulham if I remember. Tipped to be a great player but never worked out for him. But he should have some decent contacts so not a bad appointment, he’ll be hungry to succeed. Better then some of the old hat that gets regurgitated at this level.”

Reds fans were hoping for a quick appointment but co-chairman Preston Johnson recently told the Crawley Observer they would not ‘unnecessarily rush the process’.