The Reds have won plaudits for their signings so far this season, with Tobi Omole from Tottenham Hotspur the latest impressive addition to the squad, following in the footsteps of Dominic Telford, Dion Conroy, Corey Addai, Travis Johnson and James Balagizi.

After Crawley’s 3-3 draw with QPR on Saturday (July 9), Betsy was asked if he was pleased with the signings made so far.

“We are,” he told the Crawley Observer.

Kevin Betsy's first game in front of the Crawley home crowd ended in a 3-3 draw against Championship side QPR. Photo: Cory Pickford

“We've done a lot of work. The coaching team has put in a lot of hours studying data and understanding what kinds of players we need.

“We’ve been analysing a lot of video and also using our network to see what players become available.

“We've made some really good signings so far. You can see the quality and talent we've got already.

“Hopefully we will get the rewards later in the season.”

Betsy was asked if Crawley are becoming an attractive proposition for players, after Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Omole turned down numerous other offers before joining Crawley ‘as he believes in the project presented by new owners and management’.

"Of course,” Betsy said. “There is a budget for us, in terms of the owners and what they have given us.

“But that doesn't give you the players. Players have other options.

“If your idea and vision is clear and the players trust the people they're talking to, then sometimes you can get players over the line.

“We've made two or three signings that haven't been the best financial package for them but they've come to us and we're grateful. We hope they have a good career with us.”