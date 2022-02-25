Lancing's Destiny is on own hands... Worthing look forward to cup date

Lancing 2 East Grinstead 0

Isthmian south east

Culver Road survived Storm Eunice relatively unscathed and a safety inspection enabled the Lancing v East Grinstead fixture to go ahead. And the Lancers ended up very glad of it as they claimed a vital win that lifted them a little clearer of the relegation zone.

Lancing celebrate Destiny Ojo's late clincher / Picture: Stephen Goodger

After a lively but goalless first half, Lancing took the lead four minutes into the second half. Destiny Ojo burst down the right and firing the ball goalwards. Somehow it ended up in the net with the general consensus it was an own goal by keeper Sam Freeman.

Five minutes from the end Ojo shattered Wasps’ hopes of rescuing a point. Cutting in at pace from the right he unleashed a thunderbolt of a strike with his left foot, which buried itself in the top corner.

DAVE WILMOTT

Millwall v Worthing action / Picture: OneRebelsView

Millwall Lionesses 3 Worthing FC Women 3

London & SE Regional

Women’s Premier

Worthing’s impressive 2022 unbeaten run continued - to set them up for this Sunday’s home league cup game against Dartford Women.

This was another clash against tough opposition and in tricky conditions Worthing earned a point.

An impressive hat-trick from Worthing’s top scorer Gemma Worsfold looked like it would secure victory but Millwall fought back from 3-1 down to gain a point.

Worthing would love to see a huge turnout for Sunday’s big cup quarter-final (3pm).

Yapton 2 Lavant Res 4

West Sussex Div 2S

Once again Yapton faded badly after a promising start