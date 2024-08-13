Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every job that comes up either in the Championship or League One will involve one name as a favourite, and that name is Crawley Town’s Scott Lindsey.

And there is already a job available with Preston North End the search for a new manager after the club and Ryan Lowe parted on mutual terms.

One game in to the new season and the Lilywhites are on the search for a new manager. Ryan Lowe and director Peter Ridsdale held talks on Sunday, and the former couldn't be talked out of stepping down from his post.

Football is an unforgiving and relentless business, and shortly after Lowe’s departure was announced, markets opened up on who would replace him. Several names have been linked to the Deepdale hot seat so far with everyone having a differing level of experience in football management.

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey has emerged as the new favourite for the Preston North End job | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/ Butterfly Football

And one name which has come to the forefront in the last few hours is Lindsey. The former Swindon Town boss has done an incredible job since joining Crawley in January 2023. He gained promotion via the play offs last season and guided them to a win against Blackpool on their League One openers on Saturday.

The 52-year-old was given a chance to manage in the Football League by Swindon Town in 2022, having worked mainly as a coach at Gillingham, Lincoln City, and Forest Green Rovers. His playing career was mainly spent in the non-league with the biggest clubs he played for being Burton Albion, Gillingham and Dover Athletic.

Another key contender is Paul Heckingbottom who was the manager of Sheffield United until December is reported to be interested in the post whilst David Healy has been spoken about as a potential contender.

Alex Neil, who was relieved of his duties as manager of Stoke City last season, has also expressed an interest in returning to the post. During his reign, Neil guided them to a seventh placed finish in 2018, which is the closest they’ve got to reaching a play-off spot.

The latest odds according to SkyBet are:

Scott Lindsey 6/4

David Moyes 4/1

Paul Heckingbottom 5/1

Mike Marsh 6/1

Gary Rowett 9/1

Brian Barry-Murphy 12/1

Alex Neil 16/1

David Healy 16/1

David Wagner 16/1

Frank Lampard 16/1