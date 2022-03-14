One game from Wembley: Littlehampton Town discover FA Vase semi-final opponents

Littlehampton Town are just one game away from the FA Vase final at Wembley - and now they know who they will have to overcome if they want to reach May's showpiece final.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 14th March 2022, 6:05 pm

After dumping tournament favourites North Shields out in the last eight in front of a packed Sportsfield on Saturday, the Golds will host Loughborough Students in the semis on Saturday, April 2. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm.

The other tie sees Newport Pagnell Town entertain Dorset outfit Hamworthy United. The draw was broadcast live on talkSPORT2 on Monday afternoon.

Winning semi-finalists will pocket £5,500 and advance to the final on Sunday, May 22. Losing semi-finalists will receive £1,725.

The Golds have enjoyed a fairytale run to the semis. Littlehampton, who sit a point behind SCFL Premier leaders Saltdean United but have two games in hand, beat Moneyfields, Deal Town and Sheppey United before losing 5-0 at Newham in the fourth round.

But it was discovered that the London club had fielded an ineligible player against the Golds, and Newham were thrown out of the competition.

Littlehampton were reinstated and drawn at home to Brockenhurst in the fifth round. The Golds triumphed 4-3 on penalties, after an enthralling 3-3 draw, to book a date with North Shields.

Loughborough Students, meanwhile, have overcome Eastwood, Gresley Rovers, Sandbach United, Saffron Walden Town, Abbey Hey and Wythenshawe Town to reach the last four of the Vase.

George Gaskin celebrates netting Littlehampton Town's winning goal in their 1-0 quarte-final victory over tournament favourites North Shields on Saturday. Picture by Stephen Goodger

The Scholars sit fourth in the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division North, 20 points behind leaders Long Eaton United who have played two games more.

FA VaseWembley