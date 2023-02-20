Burgess Hill Town FC have moved quickly to appoint a new manager.

Five days after sacking Jay Lovett, Hill have announced Matt Longhurst is their new first team manager.

BHTFC said: “Matt is an experienced campaigner at this level and knows the league inside out, having previously managed Sussex neighbours East Grinstead Town for four successful years, taking them to their highest ever finish.

"Most recently, he transformed a relegation threatened Ramsgate and took them into the play offs in just two seasons before resigning last April.

Matt Longhurst is the new Burgess Hill Town boss | Picture: BHTFC

"Matt joins the club from Isthmian Premier side, Billericay Town where he was the First Team Coach.”

Hillians chief Vince Alfieri said: “We are delighted that Matt Longhurst has agreed to become the clubs new first team manager. We used a rigorous selection process and Matt delivered against all the criteria we were looking for.

"With Matt’s experience at this level and the league above, we know he is the man to improve our current situation on the pitch. He also has an impressive track record of developing youth players and building community spirited projects, so alongside the immediate focus of supporting the team, he will be able to support us transform and build the club into being a true community hub for the people of Burgess Hill and Mid-Sussex.

"Matt will be in the dug-out Tuesday for the game against Hythe alongside Gary Mansell who did brilliantly with the group in his interim role. Matt is finalising his backroom staff and will announce that shortly, but for now please all join me in welcoming Matt and wishing him well, starting with the game against Hythe Tuesday evening.”

Matt Longhurst during his spell in charge at East Grinstead Town | Pic Steve Robards

