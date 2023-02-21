The Mid Sussex managerial merry-go-round is complete – as Jay Lovett makes the moves to Haywards Heath Town less than a week after being sacked by Burgess Hill Town.

Lovett makes the short trip across the area to succeed Dale Hurley and Alex Walsh – who were sacked on Sunday – at the Hanbury.

We hinted yesterday that Lovett could make a quick return to management at Haywards Heath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His appointment comes a day after Burgess Hill appointed ex-East Grinstead and Ramsgate manager Matt Longhurst as their new manager, having relieved Lovett of his duties after a 2-0 Hillians win… at Haywards Heath.

Jay Lovett is the new manager of Haywards Heath Town | Picture: Chris Neal

A statement by Haywards Heath on Tuesday afternoon said: “Haywards Heath Town FC are delighted to announce Jay Lovett as our new first-team manager. Heath Fans will know Jay well from the opposition dugout, having spent the last 3½ years at local rivals Burgess Hill Town FC having previously managed South Park.

"As a player, Jay made over 500 senior appearances playing for a number of Sussex clubs such as Crawley Town, Lewes, Eastbourne Borough & Whitehawk, as well as 75 games playing for Brentford in the football league. Jay will take training tonight, and be in the dugout for our vital home game against Corinthian this Saturday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath Chairman Steve Isherwood commented: ““It was a tough call to change our management team as Dale, Alex and Matt were top people as well as excellent coaches, who I am sure will be back and successful sooner rather than later.

"We as a board however could not see our position improving following recent results and performances. The appointment of Jay was the most obvious fit for a host of reasons – his experience in the game, he is local, well known to both the board and some of our existing squad and you can see the fire in him to progress from this league. Jay is very well connected and knows our division inside out.

“Personally, I am elated that this has been able to happen and am very much looking forward to pushing into safety and building for next season.”

Here’s how we’ve reported that Mid Sussex Merry-go-round:

Advertisement Hide Ad