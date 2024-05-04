MK Dons skipper and boss give their assessment of Crawley Town and Scott Lindsey ahead of League Two play-off semi-final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dons finished fourth in League Two and go into the play-offs as favourites, but defender Lewington knows it will not be an easy trip for his side. Reds beat them at the Broadfield Stadium in August 2-1 but won 2-0 at the Stadium MK.

He said: “It will be a strong test. Our plan is to win. It's been the case for every game of the season, and we won't change our style of approach anything differently.

"We've trained every day to be and play a certain way, so it would be a bit silly to decide we want to be a long-ball team or that we want to camp in! We are what we are, that's what we've trained for and if we're good enough, and if we're not, we're not.They're really good.

Dean Lewington of MK Dons. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

"I was injured for the first game and didn't go, but the boys came back and said Crawley were excellent and passed it really well. When we played them here, it was a really difficult game, it was very tactical and challenging - probably a different challenge to what we were used to for much of the season. It's one we're looking forward to though and one I think we can do well in.”

Williamson took over from Graham Alexander during the season and has done a great job in his first season in the EFL after joining from National League side Gateshead. He and Lindsey have impressed and the pair clearly have a mutual respect for each other.

The Dons boss said: “He has done a great job there. When he came here, you could see the enjoyment he gets from being on the field and coaching, it's his real passion. He has been brilliant.

“Watching them back, they've had some extremely good results. They were excellent against Mansfield, and have proven on any given day they can beat anybody. And over the course of the season, they are where they are because they deserve it.It will be a battle in many different areas. It might be exciting for the neutrals, but there will be some hearts-in-mouths at certain points in these games. But his messaging all season has been similar to ours from what I've heard - we won't change.”

And Williamson said his side can’t wait to get their play-off campaign started. “The mood has a bit of everything really, but for me it's excitement,” he said.