MK Dons star says 'it's brilliant' they have been written off in second leg of play-offs against Crawley Town

MK Dons midfielder Alex Gilbey says’ it’s brilliant they have been written off after their 3-0 first leg defeat to Crawley Town in the League Two play-offs.

Crawley Town dominated the first leg at the Broadfield Stadium and Mike Williamson’s side now face an uphill task to reach the final at Wembley, which takes place on Sunday, May 19.

Dons finished fourth in the League Two table and on paper were favourites going into the semi-final. But goals from Liam Kelly, Jay Williams and Ronan Darcy have put them on the back foot.

But Gilbey, who has scored 13 league goals this season, says ‘bring it on’. He said: “The other night was really disappointing, we didn't handle the occasion well enough. We were so far away from what we've prided ourselves on all year. What we've done really well this year is be in people's face, be front footed, attack and score goals. It was a big occasion and people handle it differently, and as a group we didn't. But luckily enough we've got another chance to put it right.“A lot of people have written us off, but for us, it's brilliant. Bring it on. We know, and I know how much ability and talent we've got in the dressing room, how many of the lads want to put it right. There are a lot of people in there who are really disappointed.“We know what we need to do, what the game plan is and we need to attack it.

Jay Williams celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Crawley Town and Milton Keynes Dons at Broadfield Stadium on May 07, 2024 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images) (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

“Crawley are a top team, and fair play to them, on the night the better team won. But we let ourselves down, the fans down on the night, and the lads aren't happy about that. We've got a lot to prove tomorrow night, and I'm excited thinking about it.”

Dons boss Williamson, who has been nominated for EFL Manager of the Year – Scott Lindsey hasn’t says there is still everything to play for.

"There are no bones about it - we weren't good enough in the first leg, but we have to be at home,” he said. “I know these boys can suffer but use, so that's the fuel, and our quality speaks for itself.

"You can look at comebacks like Liverpool (vs Barcelona) and Sheffield Wednesday (vs Peterborough) but I only look at these boys - we lost 5-0, we won the next game 5-0. Our records speak for themselves, but the stakes are extremely high: it's a season in a game. All we can do is control what we can control. The quality inspires me, and the character and personality we saw come into training gives me hope.