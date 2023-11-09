'Momentum' - EFL Trophy hero Roles hopes Aston Villa win can be start of something for Crawley Town
It’s a first goal for the Roles in Reds shirt on a night that also saw him named player of the match and he was delighted. “I’m happy with that, it’s my first goal for Crawley it’s been a long time coming and hopefully they come thick and fast and hopefully get a chance if I’m given one on Saturday or in future league games,” he said.
“We’re happy we won that was obviously the goal was to qualify but I don’t think we’re totally happy with that performance.
“As the manager said there’s a lot to do we always want to win games but at the end of the day we want to win it by playing well and hopefully this can be a start of getting some points in the league and getting some momentum.”
Crawley remain one of the only League clubs to have not made an appearance at Wembley, with Roles saying it’s a big motivation to proceed in the competition. “Yeah absolutely, we’re happy we’re through this group because the boys that haven’t been playing we get a chance in the knockout rounds to show what we can do and at the end of the day the finals at Wembley so that’s a massive motivation.”
Roles opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the seventh minute, with recently returned from injury Adam Campbell laying the ball off for Roles to curl a beauty into the top left corner. Roles would add a second in the 55th minute, he spoke on his relationship with fellow starters Ade Adeyemo and Kamarai Swyer in relation to the goal.
“The second one, Ade got the out wide ball cut it back to me I played a one-two with Kam we have a good relationship us three I feel like if I give it to him I know I’m going to get it back and vice versa but followed my run and got it back and I don’t think I could miss.”
Despite being without a win in five in league action, Roles believes this could be the start of a new run. He said: “It starts on Saturday, all of a sudden get three points and there’s a good feel around the place again and we can kick on from there.
“I feel like when we played Charlton here we were in a little bit of a stick patch and we beat Charlton and then we went on a really good run in the league so hopefully we can do that again so hopefully tonight can be the start of something where we get a little run going.”