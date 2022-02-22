The former FA director of elite development could be set to finally complete his move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle United could finally confirm their capture of Brighton & Hove Albion technical director Dan Ashworth after a long saga involving the 50-year old.

The Seagulls’ Premier League rivals first asked for permission to speak with Ashworth back in December after identifying the former FA director of elite development as the top target for the club’s director of football role.

Earlier this month, reports claimed that Ashworth has tendered his resignation at the AMEX and accepted Newcastle’s offer but the move has stalled with the two clubs understood to have been far apart on a compensation fee.

Ashworth even explained why he was leaving the club earlier this month, describing his decision as ‘incredibly tough’.

Here is what has happened over the past few months and the latest news in the saga:

Ashworth finally set to complete Newcastle move

Months after Newcastle first asked for permission to speak to Ashworth it looks like the deal is finally about to be concluded.

As is often the case, it was Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano who broke the news via Twitter.

He said: “Dan Ashworth will be appointed as Newcastle technical director. He’s gonna sign a four-year deal to help the re-building process, he’s already focused on potential moves and targets for next season.”

Ashworth first joined Brighton in 2018 after six years as the Football Association’s technical director, prior to that he was technical director at West Brom.

He is credited as one of the creators of ‘England DNA’, the elite player development plan which aims ‘to help create winning senior teams, in the men’s and the women’s game’.

He oversaw great success with the English youth teams who won the men’s Under-20s and Under-17s World Cups and the Under-19s European Championships (all in 2017) before being considered by Manchester United for a role as technical director at Old Trafford in 2018.

He resigned from his role with the FA that year and would take up the same post at Brighton in September 2019.

The move to Newcastle has been in the pipeline for months with Brighton chief executive Paul Barber previously saying: “We are sorry to learn of Dan’s decision.

“He’s been an important part of the club’s senior management team since joining us from the FA, and has made a significant contribution to our club’s progress in the Premier League and Women’s Super League.”

Newcastle completed the signing of Brighton’s Dan Burn during the January transfer window but it is understood that Ashworth played no part in that deal.

However, he may be returning to the AMEX early into his appointment at St James’ Park with the Daily Mail claiming that academy manager John Morling is being lined up for a move north.

Meanwhile, the same publication are also claiming that one of the names in the frame to replace Ashworth at Brighton is former Everton and Rangers defender David Weir.