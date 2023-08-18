'No doubt' - Former Arsenal coach knew Crawley Town boss would be a success when he met him 30 years ago

Laraman is the former Arsenal Academy and Charlton Athletic coach who helped bring through the likes of Jack Wilshere, Scott Parker, Paul Konchesky, Jonjo Shelvey, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson and Emil Smith-Rowe. Now, Laraman is at Crawley Town hoping to help Lindsey develop the young talent in the current squad and continue the team’s good start this season.

The former Gunners first met Lindsey when he signed for Gillingham in 1994 and he said he knew straight away he was going to have a long career in football. "I have known him all his adult life,” he said. “He came down and signed a professional contract at Gillingham and lived in a club house with a couple of other young guys. He came to Dover on loan and I was working there with Peter Taylor and I took to him.

“I liked the freshness of his approach and he was a sponge, he wanted to know stuff. He had an opinion which was solid, he was not outspoken but he would share, as much as he would listen.

Carl Laraman (right), with Crawley both Scott Lindsey (centre) and Jamie Day. Picture: Eva Gilbert

“I had no doubt that there was something in there in regards to coaching and management. He certainly lots and lots of attributes, he has a philosophy, he has a style, he’s got a ship that runs the right way and everyone rows the right way, he has a good relationship with the staff, with all the players and he is a connoisseur of the game. People play with the idea they are going to be a possession based team. He doesn’t play with the idea, he does it. If someone makes a mistake he is prepared to claim it and own it, which takes a hell of a character.”

Laraman first helped Scott when he was at Swindon Town and then eagle-eyed Reds fans would have seen him around the Broadfield Stadium last season before he became a more permanent fixture in the dugout this summer. "I am not sure I would have done it for anyone other than Scott,” he said. “My admiration goes for him and his philosophy on football. I am delighted to be back working with him, we have known each other a long time and our beliefs are very similar.

“I did a similar role before Scott came at a different club with him. Sometimes for Scott he wants a set of different eyes. I was around the teams and dressing rooms with Scott but viewed it from a different position. We discussed things pre-match travelling, before half time and after full time and travelling home.

Danny Welbeck shakes hands with Assistant U21 Manager Carl Laraman during the match between Arsenal U21 and Brighton & Hove Albion U21 at London Colney on February 5, 2016. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“It’s been like that for a number of years. We enjoy each other’s company and our thoughts on football are the same.”

And now Laraman is very excited to be working with the current Crawley squad who are currently third in League Two after an unbeaten start to the season.

He said: “The recruitment has been great and the lads that have been added to the lads who survived, it’s a good mix of youth and experience. Led by a very good captain who is unfortunately not on the pitch at the moment. There's some real talent in the squad. Getting off to a good start was significant because it makes the players believe even more in what everyone is trying to achieve.