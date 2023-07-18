This is the former Arsenal and Charlton Athletic coach who has been in Crawley Town's dugout in pre-season

Anyone who has watched either for Crawley Town’s pre-season friendlies so far will have spotted a new face alongside Scott Lindsey in the dugout.

Lindsey has had his right hand man and assistant Jamie Day with him, but eagle-eyed fans will have spotted another person giving instructions to the players.

The man is Carl Laraman. The former Crystal Palace player served his apprenticeship under the guidance of the legendary youth coach, John Cartwright. The 61-year-old helped bring though the likes of Scott Parker, Paul Konchesky, Jonjo Shelvey and Lee Bowyer when we was youth coach at Charlton Athletic when Alan Curbishley was in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then moved on to Arsenal at the invitation of academy director Liam Brady and was instrumental in the career of Jack Wilshere when he first went o Arsenal and has worked with the current generqation of Gunners’ stars such as Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock.

Carl Laraman (right) with Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey (centre) and assistant manager Jamie Day (left) during the friendly with Three Bridges on Saturday. Picture: Eva Gilbert

And after working Lindsey at Swindon Town, the Reds gaffer is bringing him in as first team coach at the Broadfield Stadium. He will be officially announced in coming weeks as whe works notice at his current job.

Lindsey said: “Carl is somebody with vast experience in the game. He is someone I have known pretty much my whole adult life. He was youth coach when I played years ago at Dover, when Peter Taylor was the first team coach Carl was youth manager.

“He is somebody who has stayed with me, he came to Swindon to help me. He’s someone I trust and he is very, very good. He will be very good at doing the individual stuff with the players, he’ll take them to one side and almost mentor them on the training ground. Little drills to improve each player. I am really pleased to have him on board.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reds brought in keeper Luca Ashby-Hammond and Lolos Klaidi at the weekend and both played against bridges on Saturday and we are expecting another addition this week.