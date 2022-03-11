Port Vale v Crawley Town preview: Who can turn draws into a win - Reds or the Valiants?

They travel to Vale Park to face Port Vale on Saturday to face a side who similarly to them don’t win or lose many games.

Vale have just one loss in their last ten games, coming last weekend when former Crawley player Tom Dallison scored the winner to give Colchester a 1-0 win. Five of their last ten gams have ended in draws, four of these being 1-1.

Port Vale's Tom Conlon

It’s a very similar record to their visitors Crawley who have had plenty of draws in recent times and if either side could’ve turned these draws into wins, they’d certainly be in the play-off picture.

Vale were hit with a huge loss recently as their captain Tom Conlon will not play for the rest of the season through injury. Conlon was a key figure in the reverse fixture as he grabbed a goal and an assist in their 4-1 win at The People’s Pension Stadium.

The Reds were reduced to 10 men after just 12 minutes on that day after Joel Lynch was sent off so were up against it from the start but they’ve never had a great record against Vale.

Just three wins in 14 encounters and none in the last six for Crawley against Vale, certainly makes them a bogey side of Crawley’s.

With Vale sitting in 10th a play-off place isn’t off the table for them before the end of the season, but they need to start turning their draws into wins if they are to achieve that.

As for Crawley it’s looking like another mid-table finish but they’ll be looking to push into and stay in the top half before the end of the season.

It’ll be the last of John Yems’ three game touchline ban, so he’ll still be in the stands and Lewis Young will be in charge on the touchline for the final time.

With Vale manager Darrell Clarke also being absent from the touchline due to a family bereavement it’ll be a battle of the assistants on the touchline as Crawley look to end their poor record against their opponents.