Reading v Crawley Town preview: Reds missing two key players but Elliot hopes it shows depth in squad

Crawley Town are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Reading Football Club with Rob Elliot’s side looking to bounce back after a disappointing defeat at home to Shrewsbury Town.

Manager Elliot has been impressed with Reading’s recent form and their start to the season, acknowledging the similarities between the two sides.

Elliot said: “I have been really impressed, they play good football similar to ourselves. They like to play out from the back and keep the ball.

“They’ve got some really good key players. Good attacking threats in the wide areas and through the middle, so you know we will have to be defensively spot on.”

The Reds will look slightly different to the side that faced Shrewsbury last weekend. Crawley will be without influential players Josh Flint and Jay Williams, who have both worn the captain’s armband this season. This gives players returning from injury or players with a lack of game time the opportunity to stake a claim for a spot in the starting line-up.

“I think it is always fair players get the opportunity to impress and make their claim,” he said. “I also want to get a squad mentality that no matter who is picked for whatever game or team that everyone knows their roles and responsibilities.

“We will obviously have to adapt without Flinty and Jay, who have been terrific for us. It will hopefully show the depth of the squad and it is a good challenge for whoever gets the nod to step up and put a performance in.”

The absence of two crucial players will act as a test for Crawley’s squad depth but the Reds have benefited from a week’s rest, training hard to implement a thorough gameplan ahead of their game against League 1 giants Reading.

Benjamin Tanimu remains to be a talking point within the Crawley fanbase for when they are going to see him on the pitch. The Nigerian International is yet to feature under Rob Elliot. Eliott is looking to slowly introduce Tanimu into the side as there is no need to put him at risk.

Reading will be an exciting prospect for the Reds as The Madejski holds 24,161. Playing in front of a huge crowd will only motivate the players even more to try get 3 points away from home.

Elliot said “The players have worked hard and they deserve to go to places like that (Reading). Away from home, I hope the players just embrace it and show why it’s been such a successful period for the club.

“We want to see the club go to places like Reading or wherever it may be, to go and show what this club’s about.”

The Reds will be eager to bounce back and get three more points on the board. Reading away is a great opportunity for Elliot’s side to get back to winning ways. Elliot has said his side needs to keep a positive mentality as there are still 35 games to play.

The Reading game is 12.30pm kick off and live on Sky Sports +.