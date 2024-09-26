Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Football can be a cruel business.

Crawley Town fans will know this following the announcement their hero and leader Scott Lindsey has left for pastures new.

But not only did Lindsey not get to say goodbye to the fans in person, he did not even get a chance to say goodbye to the players.

Rumours started to circulate about a deal being done with MK Dons on Tuesday night. And it’s clear now that is what happened, but it happened so quickly Lindsey did have a chance to address his squad in person.

The Crawley Town squad ahead of their game with Stockport County two weeks ago | Picture: Stephen Lawrence/Telephoto Images

“Things got done late last night so I have not had the opportunity [to say goodbye]. What I will do is call them. When I was sitting at home last night, I was really upset about that, because in football things happen really quickly.

“They sometimes can take forever but you can't say goodbye until it's done and then when it's done, it's done on the wrong day, so you can’t say goodbye anyway. It is a ruthless industry at times and that can happen and it’s just the way it is.

“I don't like that side of it because I have some friends who I have worked with closely including staff, including the players and it’s sad, it’s a sad industry but we live and die by it.”

But two players Lindsey had heard from this week were Liam Kelly and Laurence Maguire. The two players from the promotion-winning squad joined MK Dons in the summer and will team up with Lindsey again.

“Liam Kelly has not stopped texting me all week saying ‘when you coming?’ All week,” said Lindsey.

“He is so excited for me to walk in the building and get started. And so is Laurence. I spoke to Laurence last night. They are two good people and there’s also Joe Tomlinson, a player who I had at Swindon, another good lad and good player..

“There's a few familiar faces. I'm looking forward to meeting the players and then getting to do what I do best which is coaching the team.”