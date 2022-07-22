Scarlett fever hits Eastbourne Borough as Anguilla international arrives

Miquel Scarlett with Danny Bloor

Scarlett, 21, is another who fits the Bloor blueprint of young and eager players with a professional grounding from Football League clubs. He learned his trade first at Gillingham Football Club before moving across the Thames to Colchester United.

He has impressed the Sports management team with his skills and awareness, but also with his attitude and commitment. "We have really high hopes for Miquel," Bloor told the club website.

"He is a bright, intelligent player who is comfortable either at right-back or in midfield. He has good experience for a young man of his age and I know our supporters will bond with him in no time."

Miquel also has the distinction of four full international caps for Anguilla in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.

The Priory Lane close season is turning into a fascinating project - a work in progress which is actually progressing rapidly. Borough's terrific 2021-22 season took them on a journey of adventure that excited the fans, and shook an awful lot of opponents.

No more easy days out at the seaside, no more points to poach from the Sports: if anything last season, it was the other way round. Now, with fresh faces to slot in alongside the core of last season's side, supporters can look forward to a whole new adventure.

"We have almost all the pieces in place now," commented the gaffer. "I expect to announce at least one more important signing very soon indeed, which will see the jigsaw more or less complete. We have three more friendlies - two against local opposition and the final one against Lincoln City - and we should be in good shape for the trip to Oxford City on August 6th!"

The Sports are in action at Priory Lane this Saturday (23rd) when they welcome local Southern Combination club Bexhill United. The match kicks off at 1pm and admission is free.